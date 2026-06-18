Fort Street construction in Lincoln Park is hurting local businesses as project nears completion

LINCOLN PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Construction along Fort Street in Lincoln Park has disrupted traffic, limited access to businesses, and tested the patience of drivers and pedestrians for months.

Watch Carli Petrus's video report:

Lincoln Park businesses struggle as Fort Street construction drags on

City leaders say the project is critical to replacing aging water mains, but some business owners say the long-term work has come at a cost.

The challenges don't stop at the main road. Crews are also working in the residential neighborhoods directly behind many of the businesses along Fort Street, compounding the difficulty for customers trying to get through the door.

For newer coffee shop Taza de Cafe´, the concern isn't just lost convenience — it's lost customers.

"Our regulars don't come in anymore because the construction has been so bad," manager Alejandra Vargas said.

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Closed lanes, uneven sidewalks, and orange cones have made navigating the area difficult. When attempting to visit the shop, getting through parking and to the front door proved challenging enough to consider turning back.

"When I was trying to come here, between navigating parking and then trying to get in that front door, I almost gave up and went to the Tim Horton's nearby. Is that something similar you're hearing from your customers?" I asked Vargas.

"Yes," Vargas said. "Once they see that the cones are up, they go around, and they go to a different place."

For Vargas, that loss of familiar faces has been one of the hardest parts of the construction period.

"We really like when a person comes in, that we're able to recognize their order, make them feel like they're at home, and that's the people that keep on coming," Vargas said.

With fewer people making it inside for fresh crepes or a cup of coffee, she says business has taken a hit.

"A significant drop," Vargas said.

Taza de Café isn't alone. At Albert's Furniture, employees say the length of the project has been frustrating.

"Just seems like it happened all at once," a manager at Albert's Furniture said.

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Some customers say they've had to change their routines just to continue supporting their favorite local businesses. Kaila Hemphill now uses Taza de Café's back entrance, which the shop opened to help customers work around the construction.

"Going to the back, I just know that it's going to take a little bit of extra time, but it's worth it," Hemphill said.

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In a statement to 7 News Detroit, city officials acknowledged the strain on local businesses but said the work is necessary to reduce water loss and improve service for the entire community. The city says the project is now nearing the finish line, with work expected to be complete by mid-July.

Vargas said she hopes that timeline comes with better communication from the city.

"We understand that everybody has to do a job, but we would also like them to understand that we're a small business and that we would really appreciate a better sense of communication," Vargas said.

Members of the construction crew confirmed the project remains on schedule.

City officials did not say whether any financial assistance or relief would be available for businesses impacted by the project.

Until the cones come down, business owners are asking customers to keep showing up — even if it takes a little extra effort to get there.

"We know that they're frustrated, but we appreciate them coming in," Vargas said.

"We're still here," the Albert's Furniture manager said.

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This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

