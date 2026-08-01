PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Plymouth Township is grappling with a wave of board departures after Trustee Mark Clinton submitted a resignation letter citing what he describes as the "deceitful nature" of township leadership.

Clinton's resignation is the third this year and comes less than halfway through his term. The township clerk resigned in March due to health reasons, one trustee left in May and another plans to leave later this year for health reasons. The departures have divided residents over whether the exits represent chaos, happenstance or a needed cleanup.

Watch Christiana Ford's video report below:

Fourth Plymouth Township official exit looms as trustee blasts leadership

Clinton's letter pointed specifically to the process of selecting a new trustee to replace Jen Buckley, who resigned in early July.

Supervisor Charles Curmi addressed the resignation in a statement.

"I wish Mark Clinton well and Plymouth Township thanks him for his service. We will be accepting his resignation on August 5," Curmi said.

Curmi also outlined how the replacement process would work.

"We're going to follow the legal process that's been around for many years, most likely, but it's up to the board. The board makes a decision on who's the replacement. The way it works is the board nominates somebody, we deliberate and then we vote," Curmi said.

As voters headed to Township Hall for early voting, residents shared sharply divided reactions to Clinton's departure.

Tab Morin said he was disappointed to see Clinton go.

"Very disappointed. Mark has been a great advocate for the township for many years and sad to see him leave," Morin said.

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But not everyone shared that sentiment.

"As far as I'm concerned, don't let the door slam you on the way out," Estelle Oliansky said.

Oliansky said she believes the departures are a positive development.

"A few people were held over from the previous administration and those are the ones that have been making the board a hostile board and I'm glad to see them go," Oliansky said.

Patty Pozios echoed that view.

"I think it's a good thing for the township. I think if people can't behave as adults and move forward and do the best for the township versus doing the bidding of a former supervisor, then they should leave," Pozios said.

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Others expressed concern about the long-term impact of so many unelected members serving on the board.

"I think a lot of us are concerned because by the end of this year, four of the seven board members will be appointees, never having received a single vote in an election and they will serve for over two years," Mary Tavarozzi said.

Community members say tensions on the board have been visible, particularly during the process of selecting a new clerk.

Tavarozzi said she has witnessed the behavior described in Clinton's letter firsthand.

"I go to almost all the township meetings and I've observed a lot of the behaviors that he mentions there and some of the frustrations that he and others have expressed before with how the board is run," Tavarozzi said.

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Tavarozzi said residents are hoping the next phase of the board's composition will be handled differently.

"We're hoping it'll be more transparent and there will be more public input," Tavarozzi said.

Those paying attention say they hope to see a new tone.

"I think that there’s some challenges happening that the leadership needs to understand what’s going on and try to fix it," said Morin.

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This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

