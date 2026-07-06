Freedom Plane lands in metro Detroit with rare founding documents on display at The Henry Ford

ROMULUS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Nine original documents from the National Archives have arrived in metro Detroit as part of the America 250 celebration, and the public will have a free, limited-time opportunity to see them in person at The Henry Ford in Dearborn.

The documents arrived aboard the Freedom Plane at Detroit Metro Airport and will be on display from July 9 through July 26. Detroit is one of only eight stops on the national tour, and The Henry Ford is the second to last engagement on the tour, followed by the Museum of History & Industry in Seattle.

Watch Tony Geftos' video report below:

Freedom Plane lands with rare founding documents on display at The Henry Ford

Among the nine documents on display are a secret printing of the Constitution in draft form, an original engraving of the Declaration of Independence and a Senate markup of the Bill of Rights. No admission is required to see the exhibit.

Patrick Madden, CEO of the National Archives Foundation, said the stop marks a historic moment for the state.

"Today is a milestone both for the National Archives and the people of Michigan. For the first time ever, nine original documents from the holdings, the vaults of the national archives, have traveled to Detroit," Madden said.

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Marc Greuther, vice president of historical resources and chief curator at The Henry Ford, said the documents rarely leave Washington.

"These materials don't leave the national archives ordinarily, so putting them on the road just generally, a great deal of thought and foresight's gone into that," Greuther said.

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Patricia Mooradian, president and CEO of The Henry Ford, said the exhibit aligns directly with the institution's mission.

"Our job as an institution, our mission is to bring history to the people, and this is what we're doing with this great exhibit," Mooradian said.

Related video: How The Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation helps country's story come alive

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Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud said he was thrilled when his team learned the city had been selected to host the documents.

"Some of the museum staff reached out to our team and let us know that we've been selected to host some of these founding documents, and as a history nerd, I was just over the moon about it," Hammoud said.

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Boeing pilot Capt. Joe Hatch, who flew the Freedom Plane into Detroit, said the mission carries personal meaning.

"Personally for me, being a bicentennial baby, born in 1976, it's kind of cool," Hatch said.

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U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell urged the public to take advantage of the opportunity.

"What I want to do is encourage people to visit, to look at them, to remember our history," Dingell said.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said the exhibit offers a moment for reflection.

"So, let's use this opportunity in examining these historical artifacts to remember how it all began, how far we have come, and how much further we can still go," Nessel said.

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Michigan Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II said the documents serve as a reminder of the nation's aspirations.

"I think it's important to remember what we should be striving for, and these documents reflect that," Gilchrist said.

To register for a timed entry to see the documents at The Henry Ford Museum, visit their website.

Take a look at the documents below:

Articles of Association, 1774

National Archives

William Stone Engraving of the Declaration of Independence, 1823

National Archives

George Washington’s, Alexander Hamilton’s, and Aaron Burr’s Oaths of Allegiance, 1778

National Archives

Treaty of Paris, 1783

National Archives

David Brearley’s Secret Printing of the Constitution, 1787

National Archives

State Delegation Votes Approving the Constitution, 1787

National Archives

Senate Markup of the Bill of Rights, 1789

National Archives

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