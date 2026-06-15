TAYLOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 12-year-old girl nearly drowned at an apartment complex pool in Taylor, police said.

Watch Darren Cunningham's report from the scene:

Girl nearly drowns in pool at Taylor apartment complex, in critical condition

It happened around 2 p.m. at Heritage Glen Townhomes near Wick and Pelham roads.

According to police, the girl's mother thought her daughter was floating. When the mother realized her daughter wasn't moving, she pulled her out of the water and CPR was started.

A pulse was found on the child and she was taken to a children's hospital. Police say the girl's condition is critical.

Police were told by the girl's mother that she's an OK swimmer. She was the only one in the pool at the time.

No criminal activity or negligence is suspected, police said.