WYANDOTTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer visited Thomas Jefferson Elementary School to discuss the importance of free school meals with teachers while the state budget remains in limbo.

Watch Tiarra Braddock's video report:

Governor Whitmer visits Wyandotte elementary school as budget battle continues

The governor's visit comes as free school lunch programs across the state hang in the balance if a budget agreement isn't reached soon.

"Hungry children is not a good thing, so feeding kids is a good thing, but what doesn't it mean for school?" Whitmer said.

Web Extra: Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer reacts to House budget proposal

Michelle Johnson, a 5th-grade teacher at Thomas Jefferson Elementary, emphasized the critical connection between nutrition and learning.

"They can't learn… if you're hungry, you can't sleep, it's just such a basic need," Johnson said.

WXYZ Michelle Johnson

During Wednesday's visit, Whitmer sat down with Johnson and State Senator Darrin Camilleri to discuss how vital free meals are for student success.

"Let's say they haven't eaten yet, and they didn't make it for breakfast. Once they get something to eat, they perk up and they're engaged," Johnson said.

Parents in the community also expressed hope that the free meal programs will continue.

"And I also know there were free lunches in summertime that schools handed out. We don't do that, but I know kids who do," said Tracey Yarborough, a Wyandotte resident.

WXYZ Tracey Yarbrough

In February, the governor proposed a budget exceeding $83 billion that included funding for free school meals and free pre-K programs.

On Tuesday, the Republican-controlled state House approved a different budget proposal of approximately $79 billion, which focuses more on cutting state spending.

PREVIOUS STORY: State school budgets still in limbo as classes begin

State school budgets still in limbo as classes begin

"It's not a budget that is going to get signed into law, but they did their part, and now it's time for us to have serious and fast negotiations… but also making sure we are continuing to feed our kids in school so kids don't go hungry," Whitmer said.

House Speaker Matt Hall defended the House's budget, saying it provides adequate funding to schools while giving districts autonomy over meal programs.

"They're not restricted on just doing free lunch, they could do free snacks, free dinner… they could do all kinds of things," Hall said.

For educators like Johnson, the focus remains on meeting students' basic needs regardless of political decisions.

"In this district, we've done such a great job as districts do across the state, but if those things are taken, we figure it out because their needs have to be met," Johnson said.

The Governor, House, and Senate must approve a budget by October 1 to avoid a government shutdown.

——————-

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

