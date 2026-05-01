GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Grosse Pointe Farms police are cracking down on speeding, distracted and reckless drivers throughout the month of May following repeated complaints from residents about dangerous driving on neighborhood streets.

Officers are focusing their enforcement efforts on the areas generating the most complaints, with an increased visible presence in school zones and residential streets.

Watch Peter Maxwell's video report below:

Grosse Pointe Farms police crack down on speeding drivers throughout the month of May

"We are here and we're going to be cracking down," Sgt. Kristofer DesMadryl said.

DesMadryl said the goal of the operation goes beyond writing tickets.

"The increased visible presence, trying to be proactive and have people aware and see us out here and hopefully deter some of it just from mere presence," DesMadryl said.

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He said speeding and attempting to beat a red light can increase the risk of serious injury.

"Try to cut down on traffic accidents and injuries that may result and things like that. Again, just the safety of the residents and any of the visitors to our community," DesMadryl said.

I joined DesMadryl for a ride-along and it didn't take long to see why the enforcement is necessary. Within minutes, drivers were seen running red lights and ignoring traffic signs. In less than an hour, we pulled over three people.

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"The reason for the stop, you blew through the red light back there," DesMadryl told a driver. "You still can't proceed through a red light."

Residents say the crackdown is long overdue. Grosse Pointe Farms resident Mike Brown says speeding on his street is a serious concern.

"They speed down my street all the time," Brown said. "It's not safe for children who are walking or mothers who have their kids in strollers, and I welcome this crackdown."

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Fellow resident Grant Jartrell agrees.

"I think it's great," Jartrell said. "I think it's a good thing because people do go too fast in the neighborhoods."

Grosse Pointe Farms resident Christopher Hilts, who was out for a walk during the enforcement operation, said he also supports the effort.

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"I am actively always out in the neighborhood, out in the street walking my dog, going for bike rides, so I really do support the crack down on speeding. I also support just presence from the police," Hilts said.

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