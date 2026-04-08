Grosse Pointe homeowners receive letters about exterior property inspections

GROSSE POINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — The city of Grosse Pointe is putting homeowners on notice as inspectors prepare to check who is maintaining their property and who is not.

If you live in the city, you may have received a letter letting you know an exterior inspection of your home is coming soon. The city says it is a routine process, but it is one that has a lot of people talking.

Watch Peter Maxwell's video report below:

Grosse Pointe notifies homeowners of exterior property inspections

"I understand both sides both as a city and as a homeowner," Anne Leo said.

As the weather warms up, homeowners can expect a visit from code enforcement if they receive a letter notifying them of an exterior housing inspection. The inspections are aimed at making sure homeowners are keeping their property up to snuff.

"For those who it is aimed at, I can understand their concern. But I don't think their concerns are well-founded," resident Larry Sailor said.

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Grosse Pointe City Manager Joe Valentine told me this program has been in place since 1974.

"The city inspects a third of all properties every year," Valentine said.

He said code enforcement does not go onto your property and only views your house from the sidewalk.

"It's been a long instituted program in the community and I think it's been well received by the community. A lot of people are appreciative that the program exists," Valentine said.

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Valentine says these are not surprise code crackdowns. Instead, he says this program is designed to spot maintenance concerns early.

"Gutter issues, roofing, windows, some of the mullions, painting, brick, mortar, just to keep everything looking good as it should," Valentine said.

Valentine says the city wants to work with its residents if something needs to be addressed.

"If something's broken, we'd like to see it fixed. If it takes time or has a cost to it, we'll work with them on a time frame that's acceptable to them," Valentine said.

Some residents say this program is a good thing.

"As a community member, we certainly always want to keep our spaces lovely and safe and upkept," Leo said.

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"I think it's targeted at some folks who don't adequately maintain their property," Sailor said.

But not everyone is on board. Some homeowners say the inspections are unnecessary.

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"I am not too fond of it. I think it's a little bit of micromanaging. People here in Grosse Pointe typically keep their houses pretty spiffy, so I think it's a little micromanaging," Samuel Rodriguez said.

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