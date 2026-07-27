Grosse Pointe Park attorney sentenced to 10 to 25 years on child porn charges

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Nelson Ropke, a 41-year-old Grosse Pointe Park attorney, was sentenced to 10 to 25 years in prison after admitting guilt to two felony charges related to child sexually abusive activity.

Wayne County 3rd Circuit Judge Darnella Williams-Claybourne handed down the sentence Monday, with victims and family members seated inside the courtroom. Ropke appeared in court in a wheelchair.

Ropke also received 10 to 20 years for using a computer to commit a crime.

"Those sentences run concurrently to each other. Jail credit is 97 days," Williams-Claybourne said.

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Before learning his fate, Ropke addressed the court.

"I would just like to express my deepest remorse and regret for my horrible actions, for the negative impact it's had on my loved ones," Ropke said.

"There's no excuse. I've lost everything."

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Williams-Claybourne acknowledged Ropke's apology before addressing the gravity of the crimes.

"Actions have consequences — you know that better than anyone based on the nature of your profession," Williams-Claybourne said.

"This case is dark and it is disturbing. Based on the court's review of the pre-sentence investigative report, there's been a spiral of lawlessness and criminal behavior."

Watch Peter Maxwell's previous report when Nelson Ropke was charged below:

Attorney charged with possessing & distributing child sexually abusive material

Ropke was arrested in April after Michigan State Police say they found sexually explicit photos and videos of prepubescent children at his home on Harcourt Road in Grosse Pointe Park. Investigators say those images included secretly captured videos of Ropke engaged in a sexual act with another person.

In September, Ropke was charged with driving under the influence in Grosse Pointe Farms.

Monday's sentencing follows a plea agreement in which Ropke admitted guilt to the two felony charges. In exchange, prosecutors dismissed the remaining counts, bringing the criminal case to a close without a trial.

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Ropke's defense attorney, Timothy Dinan, called the case a tragedy.

"So many people have been affected by this," Dinan said.

In addition to his prison sentence, Ropke will be required to register as a sex offender upon his release.

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