Grosse Pointe Park prepares for a massive $3.8M Charlevoix Avenue streetscape project

GROSSE POINTE PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — A $3.8 million streetscape project is set to dramatically transform Charlevoix Avenue in Grosse Pointe Park, bringing wider sidewalks, new lighting, landscaping and a more pedestrian-friendly design to the area.

Construction will begin in May and is expected to last until November. The project, which spans from Beaconsfield to Alter Road, will be completed in phases and will result in some road closures.

Watch Peter Maxwell's video report below:

Charlevoix Avenue streetscape project to transform Grosse Pointe Park

The city received a $1.8 million grant from the state to help fund the makeover. The goal is to bring more people to the Grosse Pointe Park social district and boost local businesses.

An informational meeting is scheduled for Tuesday night at city hall, giving residents an opportunity to voice concerns directly to the city before work starts.

Web extra: Drive with us down Charlevoix Avenue in Grosse Pointe Park ahead of streetscape project

Drive with us down Charlevoix Avenue in Grosse Pointe Park ahead of streetscape project

"The purpose of tonight's meeting is for residents to be able to meet with the contractor, meet with the engineers and meet with city staff here, ask any concerns or questions they may have like what's their daily commute or impact is going to be like, how do we meet with the businesses, how can we help or be supportive," Grosse Pointe Park City Manager Nick Sizeland said.

"This has been an ongoing idea that started with our tax increment finance authority about three years ago."

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Residents and business owners are expressing a mix of excitement for the finished project and concern about the upcoming construction.

"It might make it a little difficult to navigate the area or walking-wise in the interim while they're working on it. It might be tough, but in the end, I think it's a worthwhile," Grosse Pointe Park resident Benjamin Huber said.

"It's something we're excited about," Huber said.

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Local businesses are worried that construction could impact the number of customers they attract. David Strouse, manager of Growlers and Howlers, noted the potential challenges.

"Short term having it impact parking and some of our customers' willingness to come is going to be a little tough to get through, but we've been a community bar and restaurant for eight years and we've been through tough things and we'll get through this," Strouse said.

Tony Vassallo opened his barber shop, Park Barbers, on Charlevoix Avenue in November.

"I am happy that it is going to get a little bit of love. It's going to be tough while we're going through it, but I am happy it's getting done," Vassallo said.

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Other residents remain optimistic about the overhaul.

"I think it's great that we are having other opportunities to showcase the community," Grosse Pointe Park resident David Chudy said.

"I am glad they're moving forward with it," Chudy said.

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