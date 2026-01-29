Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Ground stop lifted at Detroit Metro Airport after 'potential mechanical issue' reported

ROMULUS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A ground stop was issued at Detroit Metro Airport for "a potential mechanical issue" on an aircraft Wednesday evening, airport officials said. The ground stop has since been lifted.

The ground stop was issued at 6:29 p.m. and was set to be lifted at 8 p.m. However, the ground stop lifted before 7:30 p.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration’s website.

The FAA had "aircraft emergency" listed online under the ground stop.

Officials at Detroit Metro Airport said the Wayne County Airport Authority Fire Department responded after "a potential mechanical issue was reported on an aircraft."

"As a precaution, crews applied water to one of the aircraft’s engines," DTW officials said.

No one was hurt or in danger. The aircraft will go into maintenance.

