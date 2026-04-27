Highland Park leaders and churches partner to prevent teen violence after 13-year-old's shooting death

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Civic leaders in Highland Park are partnering with the faith-based community to offer programs aimed at keeping kids off the streets and preventing teen violence ahead of summer.

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Highland Park leaders launch summer programs to stop teen violence

The initiative is largely in response to the shooting death of 13-year-old Avonte Herring, who was killed near the Dollar General at Woodward Avenue and Manchester late last year.

PREVIOUS STORY: 13-year-old killed in Highland Park shooting, family and community demand justice

13-year-old killed in Highland Park shooting, family and community demand justice

Highland Park Mayor Glenda McDonald said the motive for the November 25, 2025, shooting was allegedly gang-related.

"It just really hurt my heart to find out these young people are taking lives of young people," McDonald said.

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The murder of the young teen continues to raise concerns for those who live in Highland Park.

"The seniors are the ones who have expressed fear," Highland Park Police Chief James McMahon said.

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Chief McMahon said a new initiative will allow his department to tap into security cameras at several housing developments. That includes "The Gabrielle" high-rise apartment complex, not far from where Herring was shot and killed. The goal is to have video evidence of illegal activity to help with prosecution.

"We want our residents to feel safe within their homes and feel that they can come and go without being harassed, so this is something that we’re going to stay on and make sure it’s safe," Chief McMahon said.

To help prevent teen violence, pastors from local churches, including Faith Tabernacle, are opening its doors to provide programming and activities to keep young people occupied throughout the summer.

"We have certified educators, we have skilled trainers, we have STEAM programs, STEM programs," Rev. Tamara Lots of Faith Tabernacle said.

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Pastors said funding for the programs comes from several organizations, including the United Way.

"You’ve not seen churches come together and remove ego and have one purpose, and everybody focused on that one purpose, and that’s making sure that our children have somewhere safe to be from sunup to sundown," Rev. Leon Morehead of New Grace Missionary Baptist Church said.

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"If you are a citizen of Highland Park and have young people, we have places for them. We will make them safe. We will keep them safe because the pastors are gathering together to make sure that we can make this change," Rev. Darthanian Nichols of Breaking Chains Outreach Ministries added.

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A 16-year-old from Highland Park is facing a charge of first-degree murder in connection with Herring's death. The Wayne County Prosecutor said the suspect is not being charged as an adult, but is designated as an adult. If convicted, a judge would have the flexibility to sentence him as an adult, a juvenile, or a mixture of both.

The suspect is currently held in the Wayne County Juvenile Detention Facility and is set to return to court Monday, May 4, 2026.

Meanwhile, community leaders are spreading the word that teens do not have to turn to violence.

"And we just want to make sure that they’re safe and they’re off the streets and that they have a safe place to go," McDonald said.

Leaders are asking family members to help connect teens to the programs by contacting the City of Highland Park for more information.

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