Historic Jackson Home opens at Greenfield Village, bringing civil rights history to metro Detroit

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Henry Ford has officially unveiled the Jackson Home at Greenfield Village in Dearborn, bringing a pivotal piece of American civil rights history to metro Detroit.

The home, relocated piece by piece from Selma, Alabama, and meticulously reassembled at Greenfield Village, served as a gathering place for leaders of the Civil Rights Movement, including Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., during the mid-1960s.

Watch Tony Geftos' video report below:

Jackson Home opens at Greenfield Village in Dearborn

Juwana Jackson, daughter of Dr. Sullivan Jackson and Richie Jean Sherrod Jackson, served as keynote speaker at the ribbon-cutting ceremony that officially opened her childhood home to the public.

"Greenfield Village was created by Henry Ford in 1929 to tell the story of America. This, the Jackson Home, is part of that story," Juwana Jackson said.

Watch Juwana Jackson speak and the ribbon-cutting below:

Juwana Jackson speaks at opening of Jackson House at Greenfield Village

The home is now connected to a modern interpretive center that tells the larger story of the Civil Rights Movement before visitors tour the home itself. Michael Goler, a museum interpreter at The Henry Ford, described the significance of what took place inside the home.

"Dr. King and others hammered out aspects of the 1965 Voting Rights Act at that very table, so when you come here, you are literally walking through history," Goler said.

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Amber Mitchell, curator of Black history at The Henry Ford, reflected on the home's enduring meaning.

"This house stands tall as a constant beacon for friends and all who come through its doors," Mitchell said.

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The opening drew visitors from near and far, including Tamara Hanning, who grew up in Selma, Alabama.

"We love Juwana. Juwana is a good steward of it, and she has brought it to the place it needs to be," Hanning said.

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Connie Weaver, who also grew up in Selma, Alabama, shared her reaction to seeing the home in its new setting.

"Amazing is all I can say. So happy and so happy that so many people are going to hear this," Weaver said.

The home's reach extended to international visitors as well. Tim Hall, a Canadian visitor, said the exhibit filled in gaps in his knowledge of American history.

"As Canadians, we're not really taught this portion. We know the Underground Railroad, but not so much what went on down here, so it's nice to be able to put a little bit of the history to the people," Hall said.

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Detroit residents Ketra Lewis and Kim Jones described the experience of seeing the home in Michigan.

"This was a remarkable experience to have this moment in history brought to Michigan for the world to see," Jones said.

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Patricia Mooradian, president and CEO of The Henry Ford, connected the exhibit to the organization's broader purpose.

"This directly connects to the mission of our organization of inspiring people to make a better future," Mooradian said.

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Opening weekend for the Jackson Home includes timed entries for tours. The experience is included with admission to Greenfield Village.

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