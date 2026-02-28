Huron Township residents demand fixes for pothole-covered dirt roads

HURON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Residents in Huron Township are raising concerns about pothole-covered dirt roads, with some demanding more permanent solutions.

The speed limit on South Huron Road is 45 miles per hour, but drivers say the conditions make that impossible.

"You're trying to get from A to B and while you're on A, you're creeping," Michael Lassic, a Huron Township resident, said.

Drivers on Friday were navigating potholes lining the dirt road between Waltz and Clark. For some residents, the conditions are having serious consequences.

"I have a really bad back and just going to my doctor's appointments, like some days I can't even go out because the road is too bad, I can't get in the car," LaTonya Lassic, a Huron Township resident, said.

Gloria Brown, a mother of four and Huron Township resident, said she worries about emergency vehicles and her children's safety because of the bumpy roads.

"Watching these school buses try to go down these roads, it's terrifying knowing my kids are on there," Brown said. "It's not safe for anyone to go down."

Brown also works as a DoorDash driver and said driving on both South Huron and Clark roads has taken its toll on her vehicle.

"It's constant wear and tear — our brakes, the list just goes on," Brown said.

The road conditions led Brown to create an online petition urging officials to find a solution.

"Like at least pave some of this, if not all of it," Brown said.

In a statement, the Wayne County Department of Public Services, which maintains those roadways, said:

"Wayne County continues to work collaboratively with the two townships that share this roadway regarding long-term paving and maintenance considerations. South Huron Road was most recently evaluated for paving in 2024, and following stakeholder input, the project was not advanced at that time."

The department also said freeze-thaw cycles and long periods of rain can cause gravel roads to deteriorate. Officials said they have serviced South Huron and Clark roads six times since mid-January.

Residents say those temporary fixes aren't holding up.

"Even when they do fill in the holes with the dirt, if it rains the next day, it's literally exactly the same," LaTonya Lassic said.

One resident said that while she opposes paving because of the area's farming community, something still needs to change.

"Wayne County needs to step up their job. They need to start doing what's right and get out here more often," Theresa Grant, a Huron Township resident, said.

