INKSTER, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Inkster Police Department is taking community outreach to a new level — with ice cream.

Watch Tony Geftos' video report:

Inkster police force includes an Ice Cream Truck that delivers free, cool treats on hot days

The department operates a customized ice cream truck, handing out free frozen treats and water to residents on hot days. Commercial Truck Center donated the truck to the department, and Chief Tamika Jenkins had it customized last summer. Since then, the truck has rolled through town about 10 times.

"It's very important because it shows a different level of community," Chief Jenkins said.

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During each 4-hour shift, the truck distributes between 400 and 500 ice cream bars and 150 to 200 bottles of water.

"Ice cold water, 3 or 4 different varieties of ice cream that people can choose from. We also give away freeze pops," Chief Jenkins said.

The department covers the cost of the supplies.

"We purchase ice cream. We're giving it out, compliments of the Inkster Police Department and the City of Inkster," Chief Jenkins said.

Lt. H. Hacham drives the truck and manages inventory for each outing.

"Top 3," Lt. Hacham said, when asked if the ice cream truck ranks among the best things the department does.

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Residents have welcomed the effort. Angel Espinoza said he did not expect to find police behind the wheel of a free ice cream truck.

"No way! Really? Yeah, like, I've seen them out here often. It's really cool. Inkster seems like it's on the up and up, and it's cool to see, you know?" Espinoza said.

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The sound of the truck's familiar jingle drew people out of their homes. Tanyra Payne said she initially thought it was a regular ice cream truck.

"I thought this was an actual ice cream truck, and then I seen the lights and I'm like, what is it? And they're like, they're giving away free ice cream, and I'm like, 'Oh, let me go down there!'" Payne said.

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Bernard Curry was among those grateful for the cool relief.

"Man, it's the hottest. Yes, it is. Yes, it is. Thank you very much." Curry said.

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The department views the effort as more than a goodwill gesture — it considers the giveaways a public service on days when extreme heat can become dangerous.

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