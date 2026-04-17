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Innocent person killed, suspect shot after Michigan State Police chase in Inkster

Police are on the scene in Inkster, following a chase and trooper-involved shooting where an innocent bystander was killed and a second-person was injured.
Innocent bystander killed following chase
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INKSTER, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Michigan State Police pursuit led to a deadly crash and shooting in Inkster Friday afternoon.

The incident happened on Parkwood Street near Middlebelt Road and Michigan Avenue.

Watch Brett Kast's video report below:

Innocent bystander killed following chase

According to Michigan State Police, troopers were chasing a vehicle when a crash happened. An innocent was killed as a result of the crash.

Another car appeared to have crashed across the street and had windows that were blown out.

It’s unclear at this time why the suspect was being pursued.

MSP also shot at the suspect. The suspect suffered injuries that are not life threatening.

A heavy police presence responded to the scene including state police and Inkster police.

7 News Detroit will provide additional details as we learn more.

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