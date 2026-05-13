Lawsuit challenges Wayne County transit millage ballot proposal ahead of August vote

(WXYZ) — A lawsuit is challenging how a Wayne County transit millage ended up on the August ballot, as voters prepare to decide the future of public transit in the region.

The group Not Smart Wayne, made up of Wayne County residents who have been vocal in their opposition to the measure, filed a complaint arguing the Wayne County Transit Authority did not properly notify the public about a March 19 meeting related to the measure, used unclear ballot language, and violated several laws.

"It's a very simple ask that you follow the rules," Matthew Wilk, organizer of Not Smart Wayne, said.

Wilk described the group as community-driven and self-funded.

WXYZ Not Smart Wayne

Patty Pozios, a Plymouth Township resident involved in the lawsuit, said the decision to join came down to process.

"I joined the lawsuit because I believe in following the process, and it appears they did not follow the process," Pozios said.

The August vote would ask Wayne County voters whether to expand and pay for bus services in areas that were previously able to opt out, including Livonia, Northville and Plymouth.

Wilk said the door is not entirely closed on the millage moving forward.

"If they fix all that, can they get it on the ballot, absolutely they can," Wilk said.

The Wayne County Transit Authority said it had not yet been served with the complaint but would defend against any allegations.

“We have not been served with the litigation and only became aware of the lawsuit through the Free Press inquiry. Once served, we will vigorously defend any allegations and remain confident the facts and truth will come to light through the legal process. The Wayne County Transit Authority has been transparent and followed all disclosure and notice requirements under Michigan law. Public transit provides an affordable transportation option for tens of thousands of Wayne County residents at a time of rising gas prices and car insurance. We will not be intimidated or deterred from our mission of preserving an important lifeline for seniors and people with disabilities who cannot easily drive on their own.”

Assad I. Turfe Chairman, Wayne County Transit Authority

Transit advocates said they remain hopeful the vote will move forward.

"Having transit expanded throughout Wayne County is really an essential lifesaver for tens of thousands of people. We're really disappointed that anyone would try to block the voters from having the opportunity to decide whether to expand transit," Megan Owens, executive director of Transportation Riders United, said.

Provided SMART August ballot

Owens says their organization has heard from various residents who would benefit and currently don't have reliable transportation options.

“This has been a decade in the making, possibly more. People have recognized for a long time it’s very weird to have a patchwork system where some parts of our community are connected by transit and other parts aren’t," said Owens.

A representative with SMART tells us they have not been served the lawsuit and does not comment on pending litigation.

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