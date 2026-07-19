'Let's Roll Said Ride' honors fallen Melvindale police corporal Mohamed Said's legacy

More than 100 bikers rolled through metro Detroit on Saturday, honoring a fallen officer whose legacy continues to bring people together nearly 2 years after his death.

The "Let's Roll Said Ride" raised money for the Mohamed Said Foundation while celebrating the life of slain Melvindale Police Corporal Mohamed Said.

"Let's Roll Said. Said in Arabic means happy or blessed," Melvindale Police Chief Chris Egan said.

More than 100 riders took part in the ride, starting in Plymouth before making their way to Melvindale.

Melvindale Police Corporal Mohamed Hacham served alongside Mohamed Said — he was also his partner and close friend.

"He was a hero. He was an inspiration to the community. He inspired a lot of people," Hacham said.

When asked what one thing he would like to take away from Said's life as a fellow police officer, Hacham's answer was simple.

"Be like him," Hacham said.

Said was 26 years old when he was killed in the line of duty on July 21, 2024.

When asked what Said would say if he were here in person, Hacham reflected on the drive his fallen partner instilled in him.

"Let's go find bad people. Let's go. And I still do it till this day. It makes me stronger to do it for him. Losing him did not stop me from doing the job," Hacham said.

Among those taking part in the ride was Melvindale Mayor Nicole Shkira, who rode in Said's vehicle and wore a T-shirt in his honor.

"It's a little heartbreaking. I miss him every day. July is an extremely hard month for me just because of all this. I wish we could bring him back, but I know that's not reality," Shkira said.

The ride also brought together police officers from departments across Southeast Michigan. Among them was Inkster Police Lieutenant J. Hacham, one of the event's organizers, along with his brother, Moe Hacham.

"What people don't realize, July is a very deadly month for law enforcement. The year Officer Said lost his life, we can't forget Bradley Reckling, the Hillsdale County Sheriff's Department officer, and Lauren Quartz from Detroit. It is sad, it is disheartening," Lt. J. Hacham said.

Egan said that is exactly why the Mohamed Said Foundation is needed — to help the community and celebrate the lives of fallen heroes.

"Be transparent and show our community that they can trust us. And we have a community that absolutely supports us," Egan said.

Shkira expressed her hopes for the foundation's future.

"I would like for the Mohamed Said Foundation to grow so that they can continue to help people that are struggling in need," Shkira said.

The message behind the ride was clear — not just remembering how Mohamed Said died, but making sure his legacy continues to live on.

"He was one of the kindest people you'll meet. There's incidents where he paid somebody's DTE bill at night because their power was out. Nobody knew about it. Director of the Oakland Police Academy teaches it to all of his cadets and all of his recruits. Be a person of the community. And that's, I think, what we need to have more of," Lt. J. Hacham said.

The Mohamed Said Foundation will be running year-round initiatives to help the community. To learn how you can donate, visit WXYZ.com.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

