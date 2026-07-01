Livonia and Rochester Hills ask residents to water lawns during overnight hours amid extreme heat

LIVONIA, Mich. (WXYZ) — Cities across metro Detroit are urging residents to conserve water as an extreme heat wave continues to strain local water systems.



Watch Tiarra Braddock's video report:

Communities ask residents to water lawns overnight amid extreme heat

The cities of Livonia and Rochester Hills sent out notices Wednesday asking residents to change when they water their lawns and use water outdoors.

Livonia is asking residents to be mindful of when they water their grass. City officials say homeowners are typically turning on their sprinkler systems at the same time, putting a strain on the city's water system.

Livonia resident Dan Danaher said he has noticed the trend.

"You do see the sprinklers on quite a bit throughout the city."

WXYZ Zach Happala

Zach Haapala, assistant director of Livonia's Department of Public Works, said the Great Lakes Water Authority gives cities a daily water usage limit — and Livonia hit its peak early in the morning.

"We saw our peak hour million gallons per day limit skyrocket at 6 a.m. this morning."

Haapala said the concern extends beyond Livonia's borders.

"We're all customers of GLWA, and we all try to be cognizant of our usage so we're not demanding more water and leaving less for neighboring communities."

Residents can still water their lawns — Haapala is just asking them to avoid doing it at 6 a.m.

"Maybe do 4 a.m., 2 a.m. — set that timer during a less common time of the day."

In Rochester Hills, residents and businesses are also being asked to water their lawns between midnight and 5 a.m. City officials there say they are dealing with similar concerns and want to reduce strain on their water system during this stretch of extreme heat.

Some Livonia residents say they are already ahead of the request. Livonia resident Victor DiPonio said his sprinkler system is already set before 6 a.m.

"Early in the morning is the best time to water the grass and any plant that you like or enjoy in life."

WXYZ Victor DiPonio

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