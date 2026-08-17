Livonia coffee shop expands job opportunities and community for people with disabilities

LIVONIA, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Livonia coffee shop is doing more than serving drinks; it's creating paid job opportunities and a sense of belonging for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Watch Christiana Ford's video report:

New Livonia coffee shop creating opportunity for those with disabilities

Good and Strong Coffee, located inside the Livonia Senior Wellness Center, is an employment program of the nonprofit Mi Work Matters. The shop employs people living with intellectual and developmental disabilities, providing training, on-site support, and a paycheck.

For employee Adam Neale, who lives with a disability, each order is more than a cup of coffee.

"Here you go. You have a good day," Neale said as he greeted a customer with their order.

The role gives Neale a chance to build confidence, learn new skills and work toward independence.

Employee Ian Edgar, who has cerebral palsy, a cognitive impairment and a speech impediment, said the experience has grown more comfortable over time.

"At first I wasn't sure whether I would fit in due to my disabilities, but over time it's gradually gotten easier," Edgar said. "I love serving the customers and helping them out with whatever they need."

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For some employees, Mi Work Matters offers more than job training. It offers a place to belong.

"I actually love everything I do. I don't have a favorite thing about it," employee Marissa Marzack said.

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Kelly Rockwell, Executive Director of Mi Work Matters, said people with intellectual and developmental disabilities face significant barriers to employment.

"That group of people faces an unemployment rate of over 75 percent and a lot of hardships being included in the community," Rockwell said.

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Mi Work Matters opened its first location, Anastasia and Katie's, in Livonia in 2019. Rockwell said demand quickly outgrew the available space, leading to the expansion.

"We have come to have a very long waitlist, over 60 people, that are interested in paid jobs, and we really didn't have anywhere to move them onto. This gives us the opportunity to move an annual cohort so we can help a larger group of people each year and provide paid jobs and training in this location," Rockwell said.

Livonia Mayor Maureen Brosnan said the partnership between the coffee shop and the senior wellness center is a natural fit. The center was looking for a coffee shop for its seniors and decided they would be a good pair.

"The key to that partnership is that we have people, seniors, that are coming here with a lot of those same needs as the people that are working at Anastasia and Katie's, so it's just been a great relationship," Brosnan said.

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