LIVONIA, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Livonia community is on edge after police began investigating a second sighting of a man wearing a white painter suit who attempted to break into a home and assaulted a resident in the Laurel Park subdivision. The two incidents occurred less than a mile apart and near a middle school.

Watch Christiana Ford's video report:

Livonia community on edge after second break-in attempt by man in white painter suit

One neighbor says the suspect dropped the suit in their trash can after the first incident, where police recovered it as evidence.

PREVIOUS REPORT: Livonia police search for man who attempted break-in and assaulted homeowner

Livonia police search for man who attempted break-in and assaulted homeowner

Nicole Lasecki and Michael Moncion described the moment investigators arrived.

"They took it as evidence, putting it in a big evidence bag and taking it. Which was kinda crazy just to see them taking it out of our trash can, putting it in an evidence bag, and then you know making sure there's no reason we would've had that in there," Lasecki said.

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They are shaken up but confident the suspect will be caught.

"Livonia has been very responsive and on top of it, and I think they're doing everything they can to try and catch this guy and put an end to it," said Lasecki.

PREVIOUS REPORT: Livonia 'attempted burglar' spotted in neighborhood again, caught on video jumping over a fence

Hunt for a brazen prowler in Livonia

Residents say the boldness of the incidents has the neighborhood talking.

"There's a lot of us texting each other quite a bit, talking about it. I really do think that people are on edge and there's cops everywhere," Brittany Stewart said.

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Stewart, who lives nearby, says she has already taken steps to protect herself.

"I actually just went and bought some pepper spray," Stewart said.

Not everyone in the community is rattled. Ken Wandzel says he is keeping watch.

"Other people are petrified, I'm sure, but myself, I'm kinda looking for 'em," Wandzel said. "If he does come in might be the last place he comes in."

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Another neighbor offered a measured take on the situation.

"What's there to feel. The guys out here. They'll catch them. We're close to the freeway, so sometimes stuff like this happens," Tom Coach said.

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Police would not say whether they have any leads, but say they are taking the incidents seriously and have increased patrols in the area.

"We're doing everything that we can at this point to try to track down and identify the subject that's been involved in these two incidents. Unfortunately, it's just taking a little more time than usual," Livonia Police Captain Eric Marcotte said.

Police are encouraging the community to stay vigilant, call 9-1-1, and avoid taking matters into their own hands.

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