LIVONIA, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Livonia woman is speaking out after she says a man trespassed in her backyard, attempted to break into her home, and then assaulted her.

Watch Tiarra Braddock's video report:

Livonia police search for man who attempted break-in and assaulted homeowner

Victoria Williams says she was at her home off Newburgh Road Wednesday morning when she saw a man wearing all-white coveralls, a mask, and a ball cap walking around her house.

"I said what are you doing? Like, can I help you? He had a mask on, and I couldn't really understand him, something about checking something," Williams said.

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Williams says she went outside to see what the man was doing and immediately called 911.

"I said I don't know you. What are you doing? And at the time I'm hitting numbers on my phone calling 911, I hear them pick up, and I immediately go I need help," Williams said.

Williams says that as she was on the phone with 911, she and the man got into a struggle.

"He was trying to get out of our fence, and I'm standing there with 911, and he grabs me by the neck of my shirt and started pushing me backwards and I'm yelling 911 like on the phone, like just send help. I need help, he has his hand on me," Williams said.

Williams says the man eventually let go of her and ran down the street.

"He pushed me toward the side of my neighbor's house," Williams said.

Williams and her mom shared Ring doorbell video showing the man outside the home looking into windows and sliding open a door. Williams says she posted the video on social media, where people commented that they had seen the man jump over her fence.

RING VIDEO: Suspect approaches house

RING VIDEO: Suspect approaches house

"Even if something looks out of place and you don't know, call the cops, someone said we saw him attempt before it happened, you could've called the cops and they could've responded before I got home," Williams said.

Williams says the incident has shaken her sense of security in the neighborhood.

"No, not at all, I've always felt safe here, and now I don't," Williams said.

Her mother, Kim Williams, says she is grateful her daughter is safe.

"Heart-wrenching to get a call, I'm in Dearborn now working, and she said you need to get home now, someone tried to break into the house," Kim Williams said.

Livonia police are still searching for the man. Anyone with information is asked to contact Livonia police.

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