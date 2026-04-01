Livonia residents react to wave of new gas station proposals and the displacement of a local auto shop

Several new gas station proposals in Livonia, including the demolition of a beloved local auto shop and a controversial Sheetz location, are drawing mixed reactions from community members.

Watch Christiana Ford's video report:

New gas station proposals in Livonia displace beloved local auto shop

At Five Mile and Levan, the work at Levan Auto Service is usually non-stop. Owner Mohammed Albassam says they have built a good base of loyal customers who frequently stop by just to visit. But right now, the focus is on finishing up their last customers before they have to move out.

"Losing all these customers, it's basically losing everything we've been working on. We've been building, we've been creating for this facility," Albassam said.

WXYZ-TV

The auto shop and the gas station it is connected to are set to be demolished and rebuilt if plans continue to move through the process with the Livonia City Council. Albassam, who was renting the space, says he never got a heads-up from the previous owner that the building would be sold.

"It can't be happening like that. You see a successful business, and you're telling that business it's over," Albassam said.

Albassam says he doesn't know what's next but has been informing clients about the change.

"It's sad to leave this facility after - after a while to be in it. It's like, it feels like home when you be here at 12, 13 hours a day. It feels like home," Albassam said.

The new owners, who operate Charlie’s Mart across Metro Detroit, say it was time for a change to the old structure. Co-owner William Bazzi says they are planning to redevelop in early spring and be done by late fall.

"Right now, it’s like an eyesore to the corner. We’re trying to bring back an upscale experience business, put a bigger store with some food options, and try to compete with today’s market, which is very competitive," Bazzi said.

WXYZ-TV

Bazzi says they are working with Albassam and giving him until the end of April to relocate.

"We’re dealing with a lot of real estate brokers trying to find the guy a new location. The community does love him; he does an excellent job. He does great work, and we’re trying our best right now to find something for him to move his location somewhere better, hopefully," Bazzi said.

But the clock is ticking on finding a new spot.

"Just, we're just hanging. We're just hanging. What's going to happen? We're going to see," Albassam said.

In the meantime, he says they will offer mobile services.

"What we say is the Lord always closes the door and opens many. So we're hoping to go in the many doors," Albassam said.

It is not the only big gas station change in the works. The city is considering or in the process of reviewing four other proposals. The plans range from remodels to new builds, and include a Sheetz location that is currently in the middle of a lawsuit.



I-96 & Newburgh (Eastbound side): New Shell gas station heading to city council for approval.

5 Mile & Middlebelt: Shell gas station will be demolished and rebuilt from scratch.

8 Mile & Newburgh: Sheetz gas station that's in the middle of a lawsuit.

I-96 & Middlebelt: Meijer is expected to propose a new gas station.

"We don’t need any more gas stations in Livonia. We don’t need any eateries. There’s so many changes happening to our city right now," Lee Kurche said.

WXYZ-TV

"It’s all about the almighty dollar. Another convenience store gas station, obviously make money," Tom Bourne said.

WXYZ-TV

———————————————————————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

