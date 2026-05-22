LIVONIA, Mich. (WXYZ) — Some Livonia residents say they have been living with shaking walls, rumbling floors, and constant noise for over a year, and they say a major construction project is to blame.



Watch Tiarra Braddock's video report:

Livonia residents say M-14/I-96 construction is shaking their homes

The source of the commotion is the ongoing construction along M-14 and I-96 at I-275.

Janice Heldenbrand and her husband, James, have lived in their Livonia home off of Hix Road for 45 years. She says since the Michigan Department of Transportation began construction on the project a little over a year ago, their house constantly rumbles.

"You can hardly walk on the floor without it shaking," Heldenbrand said. "You can't enjoy anything, it's just loud, shaking, and it's just terrible."

WXYZ Janice Heldenbrand

Heldenbrand's neighbor, Niko Anagnostopoulos, says his house also shakes, and he is worried it may cause damage to his home. He invited our crew inside so we could see and hear the rumbling firsthand.

"Everything rattles, everything shakes, sometimes it goes on for hours, sometimes just a little bit," Anagnostopoulos said. "The pounding when they're trying to break up the cement, it feels like an earthquake."

WXYZ Niko Anagnostopoulos

Brett Schiller, who lives off of Schoolcraft Road, says the construction shakes his house and brings significantly more traffic into his neighborhood.

"I don't even like having my kids out here sometimes, and it's hard because they want to be on roller blades, they want to ride the bikes, and people turn around in the driveway because they're lost," Schiller said.

WXYZ Brett Schiller

I took the residents' concerns to MDOT spokesperson Diane Cross.

"Anyone is allowed to file a claim against the state if they think there's something they think has been damaged by our project," Cross said.

Cross says residents can go to Michigan.gov, search "file a claim," and then submit the claim form.

"Then our offices will investigate that and get back to the person so anyone is allowed to claim anything," Cross said.

Heldenbrand says she hopes something can be done to stop her house from shaking.

"I would take a chance on anything, hopefully anything they would try to do," Heldenbrand said.

The M-14/I-96 construction project is expected to be completed by the end of this year.

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