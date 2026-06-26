Livonia Spree tightens security and enforces curfew amid teen takeover concerns

LIVONIA, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Livonia Spree has added metal detectors and a stricter curfew policy this year as organizers work to manage large crowds and address concerns about a potential teen takeover at the six-day event.

Kayleigh Reid, executive director of the Livonia Spree and Livonia City Council president, said the decision to add security measures came in response to crowd sizes that became difficult to manage.

"So our crowds were so large, very unmanageable. So we brought in extra security this year. We've added metal detectors just to make no one is bringing any weapons in," Reid said.

WXYZ Kayleigh Reid, Executive Director, Livonia Spree

The Livonia Police Department posted on Facebook that it is aware of several social media posts referencing a teen takeover at the Livonia Spree this weekend. The department says there will be zero tolerance and enforcement.

Livonia Police Dept.

Reid addressed the concern directly.

"You shouldn't have to worry about mobs of teenagers running around," Reid said.

Anyone under 17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian after 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The rule will be strictly enforced, and no fine will be issued for violations — but unaccompanied minors will be asked to leave.

"We're going to really be enforcing that 17 and under, parent and guardian rule. You're not going to be able to come with 10 of your friends if you're 15 without a guardian," Reid said.

WXYZ

Reid said the response from parents in the community has been positive.

"I've had a lot of feedback from other moms in the community, other dads that say we feel a lot better going in, bringing our little kids with us just knowing that there is that protection," Reid said.

Latonya Scott, who is working at the Spree, said teen takeovers need to stop.

WXYZ Latonya Scott, Working at the Livonia Spree

"There's no reason to be out here doing teen takeovers. It's just not. This is a family place. There is just no reason for it," Scott said.

Long-time attendee Martha Diakow said the metal detectors caught her off guard, but she understands the reasoning.

"It's kinda sad. It may be needed, but it's still kinda sad," Diakow said.

Diakow said the event has always felt like a safe, welcoming community gathering.

"It's just the hometown fun atmosphere. You always run into people, neighbors, old school friends," Diakow said.

WXYZ Martha Diakow, Livonia Resident

She hopes everyone in the community has fun this weekend.

"That's so sad and unfortunate. Why would they wanna do that. It's not just their spree — it's for everybody. Come and have fun!" Diakow said.

The Livonia Spree is free of charge except on Sunday.

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