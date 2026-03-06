Long-awaited Allen Road train overpass in Woodhaven is finally moving forward

WOODHAVEN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Wayne County is moving forward with a long-awaited project to build a train overpass on Allen Road near Van Horn in Woodhaven — a fix that tens of thousands of drivers have been waiting for since the idea was first discussed in 2009.

But before the overpass is complete, drivers and local businesses will have to navigate a major road closure expected to last through the end of 2028.

The project is designed to eliminate traffic backups caused by freight trains entering the Canadian National Flat Rock Yard.

"We just got stuck, just now on our way here — we got stuck. The train was at Fort Street, Allen Road and Van Horn and we were stuck," Woodhaven resident Cindy Smith said.

The plan calls for the tracks along Allen Road to be elevated, allowing vehicle traffic to pass underneath. Wayne County Director of Public Services Dayo Akinyemi said years of preparation were required before construction could begin.

"A lot of pre-work had to go into it, a lot of planning, a lot of community engagement," Akinyemi said. "Then, the funding had to come."

Road closures on Allen Road near Van Horn are set to begin March 23, with construction starting shortly after. Akinyemi said the county is targeting a completion date before the end of 2028.

For some residents, the news is long overdue. When asked to describe the project in one word, Smith had a simple answer.

"Relief," Smith said.

Fellow resident John Everett offered another.

"Progress," Everett said.

But for local business owners, the years-long closure is a source of concern. Dawn Lancaster, owner of Sweet Treats Station, said the construction will cut her business off from the heart of Woodhaven's commercial district.

Lancaster said she understands the need for the project but worries about the extended timeline.

"One year would be bad but two years, three years, that's a very long time to be cut off from the main shopping area in this area," Lancaster said.

Woodhaven Mayor Patricia Odette, who has been in office throughout the nearly two-decade discussion surrounding the project, said she plans to support affected businesses during construction.

"We will put them on our social media, we will spread the word about them and we will try to get people there," Odette said.

For Odette, watching the project finally move forward is a milestone.

"Because it affects our quality of life. It also disconnects one side of the city with the other," Odette said.

For updates on the project, Wayne County is directing people to its website.

—————

