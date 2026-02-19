Major traffic shift coming to Wayne County as reconstruction begins on westbound M-14/I-96

LIVONIA, Mich. (WXYZ) — A major traffic disruption is heading to western Wayne County as the Michigan Department of Transportation prepares to tear up and rebuild a critical stretch of highway.

Starting next week, MDOT crews will begin reconstruction of the westbound portion of I-96 where it transitions into M-14 at I-275 in Livonia and Plymouth Township. The project will impact thousands of daily commuters who rely on this heavily traveled corridor.

The construction zone will span from Sheldon Road to Newburgh Road, affecting drivers who have already endured months of construction on the eastbound side of the same highway stretch.

"It's not great. I didn't enjoy the first side, so I now I have to deal with the second side, but I already got use to planning around it," said Justin Radecki, a driver from Livonia.

During the rebuilding process, traffic will be shifted to the newly reconstructed eastbound lanes, with two lanes open in each direction. Drivers can expect to see crews beginning work on Monday.

"They're going to start seeing crews bringing in traffic control. We have to bring in barrels and signs and I believe the second week of March, we're going to start bringing in a barrier wall," MDOT spokesperson Diane Cross said.

The project will also include several ramp closures that will significantly impact traffic flow. In the second week of March, MDOT will close the northbound I-275 ramp to west M-14. A couple of weeks later, they will close the west M-14/I-96 ramp to south I-275. Then in June, they will close south I-275 to west M-14.

"It's cause we're tearing up the westbound side. We're going to be rebuilding that this year. We can't have any traffic on it and unfortunately, it affects drivers at this interchange," Cross said.

Despite the inconvenience, some drivers appreciate the road improvements.

"I like that the roads are getting fixed. It's a slight inconvenience because I travel for work," Demings said.

Nicolas Smith, another Detroit driver, expressed a pragmatic view of the construction after having to fill one of his tires with air after hitting a pothole.

"I don't complain too much about construction," Smith said. "If we don't have it, we have more potholes. At least I see my tax dollars in action."

Drivers are already preparing for the orange cones and slower traffic that will define their commutes for the coming months.

"Pretty much just getting up earlier, get up another 30 minutes earlier and make sure I make to where I got to go on time," Radecki said.

Demings summed up the mixed feelings many drivers have about the upcoming construction.

"It's bittersweet. It needs to be done, so I'm OK with it," Demings said.

