Man convicted of killing Melvindale Police Corporal Said sentenced to life in prison without parole

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Michael Lopez was sentenced to life in prison without parole Friday in a Wayne County courtroom for the shooting death of Melvindale Police Corporal Mohamed Said.

Watch Tiarra Braddock's video report:

Man convicted of killing Corporal Said sentenced to life in prison

Emotions ran high as Said's family, fellow officers, and department leadership gathered to witness the sentencing — nearly two years after the July 2024 shooting.

Lopez was found guilty of shooting Said in the head during a struggle that broke out after the corporal responded to a call and came face-to-face with Lopez. When Lopez addressed the court Friday, he maintained his innocence and continued to claim he killed the corporal in self-defense.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Jury finds Michael Lopez guilty in murder of Melvindale Police Corporal Mohamed Said

Jury finds Michael Lopez guilty in murder of Melvindale Police Corporal Mohamed Said

"Justice in America, they say it's a myth, and it's for good reason," Lopez said.

Said's brother, Ahmed Said, addressed Lopez directly during the proceedings.

"I don't even want to say your name, you took the life of one of the kindest people on this earth, a person people looked up to. A person who dedicated his life to helping others," Ahmed Said said.

WXYZ

Ahmed Said also spoke about the lasting impact of his brother's death on the family.

"We may continue living, but inside we will never be the same," Said said.

He told Lopez that his brother's memory would outlast any punishment handed down in the courtroom.

"You will always be remembered as the coward and selfish man you are, and my brother will rest in peace and will always be remembered as a hero with schools, streets, highways named after him," Ahmed Said said.

Following the sentencing, Melvindale Police Chief Christopher Egan was visibly emotional as he spoke about Corporal Said.

"That young man did what officers do across the country every day, put on this badge, risk their life for strangers," Egan said.

WXYZ

Ahmed Said has since joined the Detroit Police Department as a way to honor his brother's legacy.

"I have never in a million years thought I would lose my brother, my best friend, my number 1, my ride or die," Said said.

The Melvindale Police Department will hold a fundraiser for the Mohamed Said Foundation on July 18. The event is open to the public.

————————————————————————————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.