Man faces felony charges after targeting two women and a child during a 30-minute crime spree in Dearborn

DEARBORN (WXYZ) — A 67-year-old man is facing multiple felony charges, including criminal sexual conduct, after police say he went on a 30-minute crime spree in Dearborn targeting women and a young girl.



Watch Faraz's video report below

Man arrested as police say women and child were targeted in a crime spree

Tyrone McFarland is being held on a $500,000 bond for two home invasion cases following the April 1 incidents. The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office is also reviewing why a similar 2021 case against McFarland was dismissed without him being sent to probate court for institutional care.

Related: See bodycam footage from McFarland

POLICE VIDEO: Dearborn police arrest man on April 1

Police records show McFarland began his alleged rampage around 9 a.m. on a Tuesday. He entered a medical office on Mason Street under the pretense of having an appointment and attempted to approach patients before being asked to leave.

Within minutes, police say McFarland escalated to home invasion and sexual assault. He entered the unlocked home of a 63-year-old woman, dragged her from her bedroom down the stairs, and demanded sex. The woman bit his fingers and crawled away to scream for help, prompting him to leave.

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McFarland then went to another house, where he targeted a mother and her 7-year-old daughter in their garage.

The victim’s husband, who wanted to conceal his identity to protect his family, said there were red flags the moment the suspect unlawfully entered their property.

"That he wasn’t a rapist and that he just wanted to talk, and that he saw my daughter, and was asking to hug the daughter, talk to my wife, if she was married," the husband said. "She just said you got to go, you got to go, he tried to filibuster a bit, and she did eventually get him to go."

"Realizing how very lucky we were in this situation, thankfully, my wife was able to talk her way out of what could have been a much more dangerous encounter," the husband said.

Police say surveillance video captured McFarland at various times during the 30-minute spree. Officers arrested him an hour later at a nearby cafe after receiving reports of him inappropriately touching customers. Body camera footage shows officers confirming his name before taking him into custody.

Investigators say McFarland has a disturbing past. In 2021, he faced seven felony charges, including three first-degree sex crimes, after being accused of raping a 65-year-old Dearborn woman in her home.

Police say the evidence in the 2021 case was overwhelming, and an initial psychological exam found McFarland competent to stand trial. However, after the case was reassigned to another judge, a second exam found him incompetent.

The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office said the 2021 case was dismissed because McFarland was not competent to stand trial and had reached a statutory limit of 15 months. Officials are now looking into why the case was never sent to probate court, which may have placed him under institutional care.

"This is a wonderful neighborhood, and we have always felt safe here, and I think this can happen anywhere," the husband said.

"We immediately got an alarm system installed," the husband said.

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