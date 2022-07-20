HARPER WOODS, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Presiding Judge of the 36th District Court Criminal Division calls it a “court’s nightmare.”

A man charged with torturing and sexually assaulting his son’s mom Zlayiah Frazier got out after paying ten percent of a $100 thousand dollar bond. He then allegedly went on a killing spree.

Twenty-three-year-old Jonathan Welch was arraigned last week for the murder of Frazier, his step-dad Robert Bray Jr and the stabbing of his mom Flossie Nicole Bray who since lost her life. It happened on Kenosha in Harper Woods on July 10.

“Zlayiah wanted the best for everybody. She was a true sweetheart,” said Quazon Frazier, Brother of Zlayiah.

Quazon shared pictures and a video of his sister singing karaoke while holding her son, who turned one in March.

“Zlayiah loved her son. She loved him so much. He was her world’, said Frazier.

One of seven siblings, Zlayiah knew how to make many others feel important. She was on the homecoming court every year of high school at Warren’s Lincoln High. Her mom Trina Harris says the 22-year-old was studying, inspired by her brother who fought cancer and her sister with cerebral palsy.

“That’s why she wanted to become a nurse,” said Trina Harris, her mom.

Welch appeared in court Wednesday for arraignment on the third murder charge after his mom died in the hospital. The killings happened just two days after he got out on bond, accused in June of assault, criminal sexual conduct, home invasion and torturing Zlayiah.

Her mom and brother described just some of what she told them happened.

“He held her hostage for hours. He beat her. When he got tired he rested and beat her some more,” said Harris. “He poured gasoline on her. He wanted to kill her.”

“My sister was naked when she ran to a neighbor's house for help. How do you let someone who did that out?” asked Quazon.

“And she was ready for her new beginning because she was talking about the future a lot,” said Harris.

They are speaking out hoping judges take a more in-depth look at details of domestic violence cases before offering a low bond.

They also hope to inspire domestic violence victims to leave sooner.

“I want women across the world to know that abuse is not love,” said Quazon.

Jonathan Welch now has no bond. He is scheduled back in court for a preliminary exam on August 31.

