Melvindale man back home after more than a month behind bars in Saudi Arabia prison

METRO AIRPORT (WXYZ) — A Melvindale man is back home with his family Thursday after a month in a Saudi Arabian prison. He was detained after making angry comments during a pilgrimage to Mecca with his two sons.

Salem walked through security into the arms of his legal team Thursday after many delayed flights. He was asked by reporters if he was worried about ever making it home.

He spoke through the translations of one of his attorneys, Majed Moughni.

“Of course, he was nervous. Of course, he was terrified. But he said it was this American passport, this American passport rescued him,” said Moughni.

Salem said he’s thankful for the help of his country, especially the US ambassador.

“The US ambassador stood with him, by his side, from beginning to end,” explained Moughni.

Salem said the ambassador made sure he wasn’t abused and was given his medication. However, he indicated he was aware it could have turned out very differently.

“He says they treated him poorly the first day. They treated him like a criminal. But once they knew he’s American, once they saw the passport… everything changed,” said Moughni.

Salem’s other attorney, Abdallah Moughni, knows it has been a roller coaster for Salem’s family.

“This has been a gut-wrenching process. Every day has been more bleak than the last. It’s been 30 days of him being in prison, in a maximum security prison and the whole family was terrified,” explained Abdallah Moughni.

That prison was Dhahban Central Prison, noted for documented abuse. Now, that’s all in the past.

“We’re so grateful to hear the news that he’s been released and he’s back on American soil,” said Abdallah Moughni.

He said they have so many people to thank.

“I can give you a laundry list of names. Congresswoman Rashida Talib’s been very vital to this all. Senator Gary Peterson and his team played a role. Rob Rashinski and the national security council, director of it, he did very well for us as well,” detailed Abdallah Moughni.

He responded to questions about what it means Brittany Griner was released on the day Salem returned.

“I think it goes to show that the US government is taking all of these detainees serious. They’re going out and making moves and we can’t give them enough credit for it,” Abdallah Moughni said.

“The innocent will always prevail. The righteous will always prevail. And today Mohamad Salem will prevail,” said Abdallah Moughni.

