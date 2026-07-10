Michigan Humane takes us inside where 37 rescued cats are receiving care

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Dozens of cats rescued from a deplorable home in Redford Township are finally getting the care they desperately need.

The multi-agency rescue effort started two weeks ago.

Watch the video report below:

37 cats now recovering at Michigan Humane after hoarding incident in Redford Township

Michigan Humane is treating 37 cats from the property on Gaylord Street near 8 Mile Road, including two kittens born just after the rescue.

They are each receiving specialized medical treatment and vaccinations.

Animal control continues to monitor the property daily to catch any remaining cats.

Dr. Crystal Sapp shows us where the cats are being cared for below:

Web extra: Inside Michigan Humane were 37 cats are receiving care after hoarding incident

Michigan Humane is asking local rescue groups to help find homes for the animals.

"Typically, feral cats are more aggressive and more panic-stricken when they see people. This does not seem to necessarily be the case. We are also providing some medications and some decompression time to allow them to settle in and hopefully start to interact more with us," Dr. Crystal Sapp with Michigan Humane said.

