Suspect in custody after barricading himself inside home in Livonia

LIVONIA, Mich. (WXYZ) — A suspect is in custody after police say a man with a felony warrant barricaded himself inside a home in Livonia, leading to a standoff with law enforcement on Tuesday.

The standoff happened on Pickford Court near Wayne and Curtis roads, Michigan State Police said around 3:20 p.m.

According to Michigan State Police, a fugitive team and an emergency support team responded to the home, where they say the suspect was not cooperating.

The suspect surrendered, Livonia police said around 5:45 p.m. Police say the suspect will be taken to the hospital for a mental evaluation and then to jail. We're told the suspect made threats against the University of Michigan.

A large police presence responded to the area.