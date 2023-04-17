Michigan to build new inpatient psychiatric hospital at site of current Hawthorn Center

(WXYZ) — The state has picked the site for a new inpatient psychiatric hospital, choosing to build it on the site of the Hawthorn Center on Haggerty Road in Northville.

The project was announced by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Technology, Management & Budget.

The legislature approved $325 million for the facility in the 2023 budget signed by Governor Gretchen Whitmer. The complex will serve all ages, with distinct facilities with separate spaced for children and adults. It will share administration and food services.

It will treat patients served by both the Hawthorn Center and the Walter P. Reuther Psychiatric Hospital in Westland.

Together, those two facilities treat almost 200 patients. They treat people who have severe mental illness or intellectual and developmental disabilities.

However, both need to be replaced due to aging infrastructure. Hawthorn Center has been in operation since 1956, while Walter Reuther opened in 1979.

While demolition and construction are underway at the site, Hawthorn Center patients will be moved to a separate unit at Walter Reuther.

Construction is expected to begin in the fall, with completion estimated sometime in 2026.