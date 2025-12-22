Million-dollar Powerball ticket sold at Grosse Pointe Farms party store

GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A $1 million Powerball ticket was sold at Mr. A's Party Shoppe on Mack Avenue in Grosse Pointe Farms, marking the second million-dollar winner on the east side in just months.

The winning ticket has left customers and the store owner wondering who the lucky winner might be.

"I am happy for my customers," said Vince DiLorenzo, who has owned Mr. A's for over 30 years.

DiLorenzo said he's excited for whoever won the prize, especially since many of his customers are regulars.

"We've got a lot of regular customers, and I am glad for them because it could be one of them. I could know who won," DiLorenzo said.

This marks the second time in recent months that a million-dollar Powerball ticket has been sold on the east side. In September, a million-dollar Powerball ticket was sold at a CVS just half a mile away from Mr. A's.

According to the lottery commission, the odds of winning $1 million are one in 11,688,054.

"It doesn't matter where you play. It just matters that you do play. That's what is going to give you a chance to win," said Jake Harris from the Michigan Lottery Commission.

The Powerball jackpot has grown to over $1.6 billion, with the next drawing scheduled for Monday night. The odds of winning the jackpot are one in 292 million, according to the Powerball organization.

"You never know when you might be purchasing that lucky ticket that is going to win you a big prize. It doesn't matter if you play at your local retailer or online, your odds to win the prizes are exactly the same," Harris said.

Regular customers at Mr. A's are hoping for their own lucky break. William Lindsey, who has won at the store before, bought several tickets for the upcoming drawing.

"I am going to try tonight. Tonight's going to be the night," Lindsey said.

Lindsey previously won $10,000 at the store, describing the moment he discovered his prize.

"I had won 10,000, and I kept scanning my ticket here and wondering what's going on, the readers not working, and come to find out it was 10 grand," Lindsey said.

Other customers like Sherry Freeman initially thought they might have won the million-dollar prize.

"I still wish it was me, but congratulations to the winner," Freeman said.

Players are already making plans for what they would do if they won Monday's jackpot.

Dan Riordon said he's "hoping to get a little piece of it," while Paula Riordon said she would share her winnings: "Some for me and some for everybody else."

