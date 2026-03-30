Missing 25-year-old Wyandotte man's body found on Ecorse waterfront

WYANDOTTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Sources confirm to 7 News Detroit that the body of 25-year-old Tyler Bojanowski, missing since early February, has been found on the waterfront in Ecorse.

The body, which matched his physical description and was wearing matching clothing, was found on Monday. Sources say Bojanowski's family has been notified.

Nicole Dillon last spoke to her son, Bojanowski, on Wednesday, February 4, at around 11:30 p.m., when he told her he was going to a friend's house. When he didn't return home the following day, she became worried.

Watch Demetrios Sanders' video report from February below:

Search for missing Wyandotte man reaches into second week

"His phone was going straight to voicemail. I knew something was wrong," Dillon told 7 News Detroit at the time.

According to Wyandotte police, Bojanowski visited two different bars in the Wyandotte area on the night he disappeared.

Around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, police spotted his vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed and went looking for it. Officers found the car crashed in the area of Enterprise Drive near the Best Western in Allen Park.

"However, he's not there. No occupants are in the vehicle. The airbags are deployed, and the cellphone and wallet belonging to him are inside the vehicle," said Chief Archie Hamilton of the Wyandotte Police Department in February.

Hamilton said surveillance video shows Bojanowski walking away from the crash scene.

Nine hours after the crash, someone found his passport at Dingell Park in Ecorse. The park has cameras, but they weren't working at the time.

"Was it dropped by him or somebody else prior to this crash? Or was it dropped by him after the crash?" Hamilton said.

WXYZ

Bojanowski's mother shared that her son had suffered a brain injury from a previous car crash but remained in high spirits and was focused on his recovery.

"He was on his way to full recovery, getting back to work, which was his main goal. He just constantly talked about getting back to work," Dillon said.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact the police.

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This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. It has been updated with subsequent developments by the digital team. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

