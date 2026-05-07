Monroe man charged with felonies, accused of trying to meet a 15-year-old girl for sex

BROWNSTOWN TWP., Mich. (WXYZ) — A 58-year-old Monroe man is facing multiple felony charges after Brownstown Township police say he tried to meet who he thought was a 15-year-old girl for sex, but the "teen" was actually an undercover officer.

Watch Carli Petrus's video report:

Monroe man charged, accused of trying to meet a 15-year-old girl for sex

Christopher Scott Wilkinson now faces 6 felony counts, including accosting a child for immoral purposes and using a computer to commit a crime.

The messages began April 27. Police say Wilkinson initiated contact with what he believed was a teenage girl on social media, but the profile was operated by an undercover Brownstown Township officer.

"This profile was out there, and it just so happened the defendant in this case took it upon himself to reach out to us," Deputy Chief Robert Lafayette said.

WXYZ-TV

Lafayette says the conversation turned explicit almost immediately. Wilkinson sent graphic images of himself, requested illegal photos in return, and offered to pick the girl up, bringing alcohol and marijuana with him.

"Just very graphic and sexual in nature," Lafayette said. "It turned very sexual very fast, and it was clear that several crimes were being committed at the time."

After coordinating with Monroe police, Brownstown Township officers arranged a meeting with Wilkinson. On April 30, when Wilkinson arrived at the arranged location, he was taken into custody.

BODY CAMERA VIDEO: Brownstown Police arrest suspected sex offender

BODY CAMERA VIDEO: Brownstown Police arrest suspected sex offender

"What's going on?" Wilkinson said.

"You're under arrest," an officer said.

"For what?" Wilkinson said.

"Soliciting a minor," the officer said.

Investigators then executed a search warrant on Wilkinson's car and home, where they say they found items they believe showed intent to follow through with the planned meeting.

"Marijuana, bondage sexual items, mobile devices, and computers," Lafayette said.

Lafayette says the operation drew on experience gained from a previous undercover operation conducted with Taylor police.

"Learned a lot of good lessons from them and keep them in your tool belt, and eventually, like in this case here, it pays off," Lafayette said.

Wilkinson is currently out on bond. We reached out to his attorney, but have not yet heard back.

Investigators say they believe this may not be an isolated incident and are asking anyone with information about Wilkinson to contact the Brownstown Township Police Department.

Lafayette is also urging parents to monitor their children's online activity.

"Try as best as you can to keep track of what's going on with your kids. There are people out there that will prey on them," Lafayette said.

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