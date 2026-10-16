Motorcyclist killed in crash after leading police on high-speed chase Downriver

WYANDOTTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — A motorcyclist has died after leading police on a high-speed chase Downriver Thursday night.

Wyandotte police say they were notified around 10 p.m. of a motorcycle driving more than 100 mph southbound on Biddle Avenue.

Officers found the motorcycle near Biddle Avenue and Spruce Street and tried to top it. They say the driver didn't stop and kept going at a speed of more than 100 mph and into oncoming traffic.

The motorcycle did not have a license plate, police say.

The motorcycle then entered the city of Riverview and turned onto a road without an outlet. The driver lost control and crashed.

Police say the male driver was unresponsive and taken to the hospital, where he died.

Michigan State Police are investigating the crash.