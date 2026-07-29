Mouvement Dance Studio to host open house on Saturday, August 1

REDFORD, MI (WXYZ) — If you've been searching for a place where your child can build confidence, make lifelong friendships, and fall in love with dance, your search is over!

Mouvement Dance Studio in Redford, MI is opening its doors to the community for an open house on Saturday, August 1, 2026, for an afternoon of family fun, and to give very one the opportunity to experience what makes the studio so special. Highlights will include:

Bounce houses

Live dance performances

Family-friendly activities

A henna art station

Light refreshments

Meet-and-greet opportunities with staff, dancers, and studio families

Registration for the upcoming dance season

At Mouvement Dance Studio, dance is about so much more than learning choreography. Its mission is to develop the whole child by fostering confidence, character, creativity, discipline, and a true sense of belonging. So whether your child dreams of performing on stage, dancing for fun and fitness, or just taking their very first steps into the world of dance, Mouvement has a class designed just for them.

Mouvement Dance Studio is located at 25917 Plymouth Road. To learn more or to sign your child up for a class, visit https://www.dansedamourdancestudio.net/