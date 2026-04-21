Murder trial begins for man accused of killing Melvindale Police Corporal Mohamed Said

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The murder trial for the man accused of killing Melvindale Police Corporal Mohamed Said is underway at the 3rd Circuit Court, with a jury of 14 seated on the second day of proceedings.

Watch Faraz Javed's video report on the opening of the trial:

Trial gets underway in trial of man accused of killing Mohamed Said

Said was fatally shot on July 21, 2024, while pursuing suspect Michael Lopez. After a two-day manhunt, officers captured the 44-year-old in southwest Detroit, using Said's own handcuffs to make the arrest.

Lopez is charged with murder, being a felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, and drug possession.

In court, the defense attorney claimed self-defense.

"This case has to do with a defense that the state of Michigan has long recognized and that is the defense of self-defense," defense attorney John McWilliams said.

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The prosecutor showed body camera footage and argued the intent was to kill to avoid jail.

"You will hear that he will do anything not to go back, even kill a cop," prosecutor Rana Hadied said.

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Melvindale Police Officer Hussein Ayoub, who was Said’s partner, gave emotional witness testimony.

"He was my best friend, my brother," Ayoub said.

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Ayoub was left in tears recalling the last moments of his partner. When asked if he had been able to go back to the incident, Ayoub said no.

"Don’t shake your head, bud, you’re lucky I wasn't there," Ayoub said to Lopez in court.

Nearly two years later, Said's legacy lives on throughout Melvindale. Murals on buildings, a school, a senior center, a library, and a hall bear his name. A memorial at the entrance of Cardinal Stadium showcases how a young Yemeni immigrant became a community hero.

Ryan Vranesich, superintendent of Melvindale-Northern Allen Park Schools, said he watched his mentee transform from an 11-year-old immigrant into a police officer.

"He was one of the best kids we've ever had," Vranesich said. "So when he became a police officer, it actually made sense."

Vranesich recalled a moment when Said helped the school win its first district championship in soccer. While the team celebrated, Said went over to a crying player on the opposing team, picked him up, hugged him, and told him to keep his head up.

"So that's just something that exemplifies his personality," Vranesich said. "That in the moment of celebration, he saw someone in pain and decided to help them. And that's what he did his whole life."

When asked what he would tell Lopez, Vranesich said Said's legacy is their town.

"He was a kid that, you know, you took away from us maybe, but at the same time, who he is and what he stands for is something we're going to fight for while we're all here," Vranesich said. "And as you see around this town, he's everywhere, and he's going to continue to be a symbol for things that are good just, and we're going to make sure we continue to honor them that way."

Said's family is pushing for maximum punishment.

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