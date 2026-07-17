New parking guidance system debuts at Detroit Metro Airport's McNamara Terminal

METRO AIRPORT (WXYZ) — Starting today, travelers going to Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW) will have a new way to save stress and time on parking.

That will be with the debut of a new parking guidance system at the Edward H. McNamara terminal parking garage.

The project - which cost $25 million - will give customers the opportunity to review parking availability by level, aisle and individual space in real time, supporting a more streamlined process while adding an extra layer of security.

The guidance system will use a color-coded light configuration to help guests with parking. Green will indicate an open space, red indicates it's occupied, and blue indicates open handicapped parking.

Along with the new system, customers will be able to use the Park Assist app to look at live parking availability before getting to the airport, as well as more easily locate their vehicle once they've returned from a trip.

Wayne County Airport Authority CEO Chad Newton believes the new system will mark a "significant milestone in our ongoing commitment to delivering a world-class experience for every traveler passing through Detroit Metro Airport."

While the system for now only benefits Delta customers going to the McNamara terminal, those who use the big blue deck at the Warren Cleage Evans terminal should expect to see the same changes implemented later this year.

