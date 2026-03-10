Nino Salvaggio opens first Wayne County store on Schoolcraft College campus in Livonia

LIVONIA, Mich. (WXYZ) — A new Nino Salvaggio International Marketplace has opened on the campus of Schoolcraft College in Livonia, the brand's first location in Wayne County, as part of a unique partnership designed to connect students with real-world experience.

The store will feature a wide array of gourmet goods, including produce, meats, and flowers. Unlike the brand's other four locations, this one will also serve as an educational hub, with classes held inside the store.

Schoolcraft College President Dr. Glenn Cerny said the college brought the idea to Nino Salvaggio leadership.

"We've been working on this for eighteen months. The whole idea is about transformational experiences, getting our students outside the classroom into real-world experiences where they can learn," Cerny said.

Founded by the late Nino Salvaggio in 1979, the company will expand its footprint in the tri-county area with the opening of the Livonia store. Nino’s children, Leo Salvaggio, and Andrea and Frank Nicolella, embraced the opportunity to expand upon Nino’s legacy.

"We're just ecstatic that we have this opportunity with a college campus to educate the youth of tomorrow to have an opportunity to have the youth of tomorrow work with us," Leo Savaggio said.

When the store officially opens on Wednesday, nearly every area of study at the college, including culinary arts, business, and music, is expected to be represented in the space.

Schoolcraft College student David Grant got an early look at the store and said the partnership opens doors for students like him.

"It's been amazing, the opportunities that's been coming my way," Grant said.

Grant, who is currently enrolled in a nutrition class, said the location could soon become part of his coursework.

"I'm currently taking a nutrition class, so that's a strong possibility that my teacher might bring us here," Grant said. "I think it's always great to get out of the classroom. I think it's always good to stretch your legs instead of being in a lecture for two hours, really kind of being involved in the environment."

Several students have already visited the space during the build-out and have had the opportunity to learn from staff. Guests will be able to observe students learning in a variety of disciplines.

The new location has also attracted local residents like Logan Stempeck, a Livonia resident who applied for a job at the store.

"It's family-owned. I prefer working for family-owned companies. It usually feels more like a community than corporate," Stempeck said.

A mural depicting the college's history is displayed on the wall inside the store, serving as a visual representation of the partnership between Schoolcraft College and Nino Salvaggio.

