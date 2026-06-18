Northville Township police train Ward Church security team on active threat response

NORTHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Northville Township police partnered with a local church to provide de-escalation and emergency response training Wednesday night.

This comes after two incidents that shocked Michigan faith communities within the last year.

Members of the Ward Church security team trained alongside Northville Township Police Department Officer Andrew Domzalski, who walked them through training in case there is ever an active threat at their place of worship.

"Providing them with the training is one of the best things we can possibly do. Knowledge is power, but understanding what to do in these situations is key," Domzalski said.

WXYZ Andrew Domzalski, Officer, Northville Twp. Police Dept.

"Our focus at Northville Township is to be proactive, not reactive," Domzalski said.

The security team from the Presbyterian church on 6 Mile Road used MILO — a use of force and de-escalation scenario-based simulator typically used by law enforcement. The simulator forced the security team to make critical decisions during high-stress conditions.

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Mark Adams, director of the safety team at Ward Church, said the training gives his team a chance to prepare for real-world situations.

"It's one that goes through and helps us see scenarios that could possibly occur but practice in a safe environment," Adams said.

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The training is especially relevant after the shooting at a Grand Blanc church in September and the Temple Israel attack just a few months ago.

"The world is changing and I think with the way things are going today that houses of worship do need to consider having safety teams," Adams said.

Domzalski said law enforcement has a responsibility to engage with faith communities.

"If you're not working with your places of worship as far as law enforcement goes, you're doing a huge disservice to the community," Domzalski said.

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