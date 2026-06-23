One year after gunman attacked CrossPointe Community Church in Wayne, a volunteer hero reflects

WAYNE, Mich. (WXYZ) — One year ago, a gunman opened fire at CrossPointe Community Church in Wayne — and he was stopped by ordinary people who made extraordinary choices.

Jay Trombley was one of them.

Watch Faraz Javed's video report below:

One year after the Wayne church shooting

A truck driver by profession with no law enforcement background, Trombley leads the all-volunteer safety team at the church. The 58-year-old was among those who responded to the shooter before police arrived on June 22, 2025.

"It's the first time I've ever had to engage in anything like that," Trombley said.

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Body camera footage from Wayne police shows officers responding to the church around 11 a.m. that day, searching for a gunman described as wearing camouflage and a tactical vest.

Police say the 31-year-old attacker from Romulus was armed with an AR-15-style rifle, more than a dozen fully loaded magazines, a handgun with an extended magazine and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

When gunfire erupted, a church deacon rammed his pickup truck into the attacker. The security team locked the front doors and engaged the shooter outside. Trombley says the attacker fired over 100 rounds, while he fired at least 12. One team member was shot in the leg and is still recovering.

Watch body camera footage below:

Web extra: Bodycam video of police responding to Wayne church shooting

Web extra: Bodycam video shows police response to Wayne church shooting

"At that time, it was save the church family," Trombley said.

"God put everybody in peculiar places that they would not have normally been on that Sunday morning for us all as a group to stop this evil that was trying to hurt people at our church," Trombley said.

According to the Wayne Police Department, the suspect's mother was a member of the church, and he had attended a few services but did not have a criminal history. Investigators believe he may have been suffering from a mental health crisis.

Related video: Church member who was shot confronting gunman in Wayne shares story

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The shooting claimed the attacker's life — something Trombley says still weighs on him.

"Oh yeah. I still think of his family. But I know that I was chosen that day to defend those people," Trombley said.

Since that day, other places of worship in Michigan have also been attacked, including the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc Township and Temple Israel in West Bloomfield.

"People consider churches to be soft targets," Trombley said.

Related video: Pastor, security team member, and parishioner reflect on attack at church

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Trombley says he hopes the attack serves as a call to action for houses of worship everywhere.

"All houses of worship. It doesn't matter which ones they are, but if you're gathering, any place that you gather, to have some sort of plan for protecting your people," Trombley said.

When asked if he would do it again, Trombley did not hesitate.

"Oh yeah. I hope I never have to, but I'll carry that burden until I can't walk," Trombley said.

Since the shooting, CrossPointe Community Church has expanded its security measures, adding bollards at the entrance, protective boulders in front of windows, and growing its safety team. Trombley says he hopes to expand the team further with additional training and welcomes community support.

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