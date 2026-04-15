Parolee charged with felonies after fleeing police in stolen SUV and causing fatal crash in Dearborn

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 52-year-old parolee is facing multiple felony charges after fleeing police in a stolen SUV and crashing in Dearborn, resulting in the death of his passenger.



Watch Randy Wimbley's video report:

Parolee charged in fatal Dearborn crash after fleeing police in stolen SUV

Richard Lee Smith is charged with four felonies, including fleeing and eluding police and reckless driving causing death. I sat down with Chief Chris Egan from the Melvindale Police Department, who said Smith's reckless actions led to the tragedy and more charges could be on the way.

The incident began with an alert from Flock cameras for a stolen vehicle and a call from the Michigan Department of Corrections. MDOC warned that the driver was wanted for a parole violation and had a lengthy criminal history.

"The sergeant who pulled Mr. Smith over knew the car was stolen. MDOC did a good job conveying that this person had dangerous tendencies, violent tendencies, to use caution, and it looked like it was going to be a simple traffic stop; no such thing. As he approached, obviously, he took off, and that's where the problems began," Chief Egan said.

WXYZ-TV

The Melvindale Police Department released dash and body-worn camera footage of the traffic stop that turned into a pursuit. Dearborn Police and MDOC investigators joined the chase, which ended at Rotunda and Greenfield in Dearborn when Smith lost control of the SUV and crashed.

After the crash, Smith got in and out of the SUV multiple times and tried to start it back up. Police said Smith repeatedly refused an officer's commands to get on the ground before an MDOC investigator tasered him.

WEB EXTRA: TCD Dearborn video of arrest

WEB EXTRA: TCD Dearborn video of arrest

"He's a dangerous felon who absconded from parole. Obviously, it's not the ending we wanted, but we are glad that we were able to take him off the street with our partners from other law enforcement agencies," Egan said.

Officers noted the female passenger was warm to the touch when they removed her from the SUV. She was rushed to a hospital, where she later died from injuries sustained in the crash.

"It really comes down to his behavior is on him, which is why it's now a fleeing felon when you flee from police, right, because you put everybody's life in jeopardy beside your own, your passengers, other people, so we're very fortunate that no one else got hurt, but we wish she wasn't hurt either," Egan said.

Smith could face additional charges. Melvindale police are waiting for blood test results to determine if alcohol or drugs were involved.

———————————————————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

