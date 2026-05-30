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Pawfest to be held June 13th in Dearborn

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Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit.<br/>
Pawfest is where pets, people, and good vibes come together for one unforgettable day, all while supporting the more than 2,500 animals cared for each year by Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit.<br/>
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Posted

DEARBORN, MI (WXYZ) — Pawfest is where pets, people, and good vibes come together for one unforgettable day, all while supporting the more than 2,500 animals cared for each year by Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit.

The Pawty will be held on Saturday, June 13, from noon – 8:00 p.m. in Dearborn, MI. Highlights will include live music, food and drinks, and more than 100 vendors. Attendees can also meet adoptable pets throughout the day from the Friends for Animals shelter and foster network.

Admission is $5. Kids 12 and under get in free. Parking is free as well. To learn more, visit www.metrodetroitanimals.org.

Wayne County Reporters
Carli Petrus

Carli Petrus

Christiana Ford

Demetrios Sanders

Demetrios Sanders

Faraz Javed

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Peter Maxwell

Randy Wimbley

Randy Wimbley

Tiarra Braddock

Tiarra Braddock

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