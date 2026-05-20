Plymouth Canton schools open ORSA Hub to give 16,000 students hands-on tech and career experience

CANTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — Adithya Srivathsa and his team, "Lightning Robotics," finally have a dedicated space after working out of the school cafeteria for years.



Watch Christiana Ford's video report:

Plymouth Canton schools open hands-on ORSA Hub for students

"We were very enthusiastic about it, but also relieved at the same time," Srivathsa said. "We can do a lot more, which is test our programming with an actual accurate dimensions, and also we don't have to worry about dismantling it after every meeting."

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As someone who started out shy, Srivathsa says the hands-on experience goes a lot deeper than just robotics.

"It's allowed me to nurture and grow my leadership skills as well as all of my communication and public speaking skills, and it has allowed me to decide what I want to do in the future," Srivathsa said.

Inside Canton High School, students are getting a glimpse at what their futures could look like.

The new ORSA Hub is designed to take learning beyond textbooks, giving students hands-on experience with robotics, artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and entrepreneurship.

"It's giving us experiences we wouldn't have other places, making the robot, doing electronics, doing CAD work," senior Lucas Greiner said, who is going to college for mechanical engineering.

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The hub is part of a 25-year partnership between Plymouth Canton Community Schools and ORSA Credit Union, backed by a $5 million investment.

"We want to be in those spaces where students are because we know that we can mirror their needs with our subject matter expertise and bring the impossible to life," Tansley Stearns, President and Chief Executive Officer of ORSA Credit Union, said.

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Superintendent Dr. Monica Merritt says the goal is for all 16,000 students from their 24 schools to have an opportunity to use the space and grow.

"In schools, we have to be prepared to make sure that our students are equipped for the future, and we don't know what that future is, so that our spaces allow for that innovation and creativity," Merritt said.

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Students will also get financial literacy programs, mental health initiatives, and mentors.

"It's great to see that we have our school district supporting us throughout this journey," Srivathsa said.

Wednesday night's grand opening at 5:30 p.m. will officially introduce the hub to the community.

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