Police across Metro Detroit team up to investigate organized pharmacy break-ins targeting narcotics

TAYLOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Law enforcement agencies across multiple Metro Detroit counties are teaming up to investigate a possible crime spree targeting pharmacies for narcotics.

Watch Carli Petrus's video report:

Metro Detroit police investigate organized string of pharmacy break-ins

The latest incident happened Wednesday around 6 a.m. at True Care Pharmacy in Taylor. Security footage shows two men in dark hoodies and masks forcing their way into the back door.

"The back door had been forced into and there was another door inside of there that was a storage area that had also been forced into, and several boxes were strewn around inside," Lt. Josh Schneider said.

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Lt. Schneider said the thieves were not able to take anything during the Taylor break-in, but he believes this could be the latest hit by an organized group targeting pharmacies for controlled substances.

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"Just based on their method of operation and certain characteristics that are specific to this crew," Schneider said. "Just the way they operate when they’re entering the building."

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Schneider said the group seems to be everywhere and has been active for months, with incidents stretching from Monroe to Riverview, Southgate, Auburn Hills, and Shelby Township.

"So, this pharmacy break-in took place January 2nd around 3:30 am," Sgt. Kevin Bailey said.

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Sgt. Bailey said the Shelby Township Police Department is exploring multiple leads and believes the break-ins could be connected.

"Talking with some of the detectives that are working the case, they are reaching out to other law enforcement agencies to see if we can try to hone in on who is the suspect," Bailey said.

The owner of True Care Pharmacy declined to speak on camera, but I spoke with the owner of a different family-owned pharmacy about the ongoing threat.

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Rudy Najm, owner of iPharmacy in Livonia, said these crimes are becoming all too familiar. After experiencing multiple break-ins, he added security gates, more cameras, and bulletproof glass to his business.

"Every line of business has its risks," Najm said. "Crime can happen in any type of business, but you have to make sure you have at least the bare minimum to stay operational and also protect your staff."

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"Unfortunately, when you pass by the drug store, it looks like Fort Knox, but you know it just is the way the business is," Najm said.

Police are asking pharmacies to stay alert and report anything suspicious.

"They’re obviously in and out very quickly, and it’s only a matter of time before they’re taken into custody," Schneider said.

Anyone with information about the recent break-in is asked to call the Taylor Police Department.

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