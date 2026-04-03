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Police say man stabbed officer in lobby of Livonia police station

A man stabbed an officer inside the lobby of the Livonia Police Department on Friday morning, police confirm to 7 News Detroit.
Man stabbed officer in lobby of Livonia police station, officials say
Livonia Police Department
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LIVONIA, Mich. (WXYZ) — A man stabbed an officer inside the lobby of the Livonia Police Department on Friday morning, police confirm to 7 News Detroit.

Watch Tiarra Braddock's video report:

Man stabbed officer in lobby of Livonia police station, officials say

According to police, the man walked into the police station on Farmington Road around 9:07 a.m., waving around a knife and saying he wanted to “kill everyone.”

Police say officers attempted to de-escalate the situation before deploying a taser. Once the suspect fell during one of the taser attempts, he reportedly stabbed one of the officers while they were trying to take him into custody.

According to police, the suspect also kicked one of the officers who had his gun drawn, and it accidentally discharged, but didn't strike anyone.

Both the officer and suspect were transported to the hospital. Police say the officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Police tell 7 News Detroit the suspect was also involved in an assault in Westland around 8:50 a.m. before arriving at the Livonia police station.

The investigation is ongoing.

Stay with 7 News Detroit for updates on this developing story. 

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