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Police searching for missing Brownstown Township man with dementia who could be in danger

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Michigan State Police
An undated courtesy photo of Leslie Russell Peters Jr.
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BROWNSTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Police are looking for a missing Brownstown Township man with dementia who could be in danger.

Michigan State Police issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for Leslie Russell Peters Jr.

He was last seen by his wife leaving their home on Fort Street near Gibraltar Road.

Peters is described as 5-foot-9 and about 140 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue and black flannel shirt, a gray or light blue undershirt, dark gray or tan sweatpants and tan shoes.

Authorities say Peters has dementia and could be in danger.

Anyone with information can call the Brownstown Township Police Department at 734-675-1300.

Wayne County Reporters
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