REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — This is not just a game — it is an opportunity to make connections with some kids who could use some encouragement.

Eighteen boys in a foster care program in Redford spent quality time with community leaders, including firefighters and the chief of police. They played a kickball game organized to build trust and connection between first responders and children who have dealt with significant trauma.

Watch Tony Geftos' video report below:

Redford police and firefighters play kickball with foster children to build trust

Redford Township Police Chief Jennifer Mansfield said the event gives everyone a chance to see one another differently.

"We all get to see each other in a different light than sometimes we do when we're working, and I personally love seeing the smiles, you know, hearing the laughter, and I also like watching the adults. You know, the adults are having just as much fun as the kids." Mansfield said.

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Nicholas Lavin, a firefighter and paramedic with Redford Township Fire, said the relationships built at events like this extend beyond the field.

"And we see them in the community, too, you know? We're driving by and we see them waving down the street." Lavin said. "When we run into them, it's usually a medical emergency, and that's no way to create a relationship. Whereas this, a little friendly competition, is fantastic."

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MCHS Family of Services has been around since 1917. Through those years, its goal has remained the same: caring for children. The nonprofit has a campus off 6 Mile Road near Telegraph Road, where boys ages 5 to 18 can live and learn life skills.

That includes Xavier Bowles, who is graduating from Redford Union High School this month. Bowles said the program has helped him develop important skills.

"My good choices, my boundaries and my coping skills." Bowles said. "My grades, fantastic." Bowles said.

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"I also volunteer with the Redford Union wrestling team and they're just like every other high school, middle school kid. They just want to have fun," said Carly Bacigalupo, president of the Redford Jaycees. She was also at the event to participate and show support.

Raquel Sulaiman, chief development officer at MCHS, said outside community involvement makes a meaningful difference for the youth in their care.

"Oh, it's so important. Our staff do an incredible job coaching, taking care of our youth, looking after them, but we know when there's outside adults in the community who look after our youth, mentor them and just have positive relationships, that goes such a long way," Sulaiman said.

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Allie Snage, executive director of the Redford Chamber of Commerce, said the event was a success and hinted at more to come.

"It was great. Sounds like we're looking to do something again towards the end of the summer, so hopefully we can make this a recurring thing." Snage said.

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Both sides declared victory at the end of the game — but the real winners were the young men on the field.

